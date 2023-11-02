Watch Now
Percy discusses strong first round at WWTC
Cameron Percy talks about his 10-under first-round performance at the World Wide Technology Championship and what his approach will be in the coming days.
Highlights: World Wide technology Champ, Rd. 1
Watch the action from Round 1 of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.
Young: 65 Round 1 ‘about as easy as they come’
Cameron Young breezed through a World Wide Technology Championship opening round that he called "about as easy as they come" on Thursday, shooting a 7-under 65 while hitting every fairway and green.
Tiger back to practice; players face El Cardonal
George Savaricas offers the latest on Tiger Woods' physical health and what players are saying about contending with Woods' design at the World Wide Technologies Championship.
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate
Rex and Lav debate whether Brooks Koepka did enough in 2023 to be a candidate for player of the year.
Theegala looking to stay hot after Fortinet win
Sahith Theegala joins Golf Today to discuss his win at the Fortinet Championship and how he can keep momentum as the fall series rolls on.
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
Golf Today catches up with Beau Hossler, who says he's playing his most consistent and confident golf as he finds himself in solid positioning ranked No. 51 in the FedExCup Fall standings.
PGA Tour, PIF reportedly not near agreement
Golf Today reacts to Davis Love III's comments that the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are nowhere near a framework agreement, despite the self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline less than two months away.
Scariest golf shots of the year
Watch the scariest moments of 2023 across the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and DP World Tour circuits.
Ogilvie’s open letter to the PGA Tour membership
Joe Ogilvie joins the Golf Today crew to discuss his open letter to the membership of the PGA Tour which attempts to simplify the recent behind-the-scenes business negotiations going on at the PGA Tour.
Lynch: Woods’ El Cardonal is a ‘generous’ course
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch go over the specs for Tiger Woods' first golf course he designed, El Cardonal at Diamante, where the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is being played.