Watch Now
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the Puerto Rico Open, which was won by Brice Garnett after four playoff rounds.
Up Next
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 4
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the Puerto Rico Open, which was won by Brice Garnett after four playoff rounds.
Garnett reflects on ‘huge’ Puerto Rico Open win
Garnett reflects on 'huge' Puerto Rico Open win
An emotional Brice Garnett reacts to his dramatic win after four playoff rounds at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open.
HLs: Scheffler clinches Arnold Palmer Invitational
HLs: Scheffler clinches Arnold Palmer Invitational
Look back on the remarkable performance Scottie Scheffler displayed as he "stamps his presence" with a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4
Check out the best shots and moments from the fourth round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where Scottie Scheffler came away with a dominant victory at Bay Hill.
Scheffler: Arnold Palmer win is ‘special’
Scheffler: Arnold Palmer win is 'special'
Scottie Scheffler reflects on his win at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining how he stuck to his "process" in the dominant victory.
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Rory McIlroy didn't have "any momentum" entering the back-nine, but turned his third round in the right direction on No. 10 to enter the hunt ahead of the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
Why Clark wasn't penalized on 18th hole at API
Todd Lewis explains why Wyndham Clark received no penalty from the Arnold Palmer Invitational rules committee after he appeared to touch his ball lying in the rough on the 18th hole.
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
Scheffler playing 'top-tier' golf at Bay Hill
The Golf Central crew reacts to Scottie Scheffler's performance during Round 3 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining what the co-leader must do to get the job done on Sunday.
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
Golf Central shares highlights from Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including shots and moments from Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Will Zalatoris, among others.
McIlroy in API hunt after ‘tremendous’ back-nine
McIlroy in API hunt after 'tremendous' back-nine
Rory McIlroy vaults himself into contention at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational after firing a 30 on the back-nine, which began with driving the green on the par-4 tenth.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Check out the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill, Florida.