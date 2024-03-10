 Skip navigation
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Embracing the imperfect, Scheffler the model of perfection
LSU v South Carolina
No. 1 South Carolina wins SEC Tournament over No. 8 LSU 79-72 in game marred by skirmish, ejections
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
NASCAR Cup results at Phoenix: Christopher Bell wins

nbc_nas_cupphoenix_240310.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix
nbc_golf_pga_bricegarnettintv_240310.jpg
Garnett reflects on ‘huge’ Puerto Rico Open win
nbc_golf_schefflerround4hls_240310.jpg
HLs: Scheffler clinches Arnold Palmer Invitational

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Embracing the imperfect, Scheffler the model of perfection
Embracing the imperfect, Scheffler the model of perfection
LSU v South Carolina
No. 1 South Carolina wins SEC Tournament over No. 8 LSU 79-72 in game marred by skirmish, ejections
NASCAR Cup results at Phoenix: Christopher Bell wins
NASCAR Cup results at Phoenix: Christopher Bell wins

nbc_nas_cupphoenix_240310.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix
nbc_golf_pga_bricegarnettintv_240310.jpg
Garnett reflects on ‘huge’ Puerto Rico Open win
nbc_golf_schefflerround4hls_240310.jpg
HLs: Scheffler clinches Arnold Palmer Invitational

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 4

March 10, 2024 06:37 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the Puerto Rico Open, which was won by Brice Garnett after four playoff rounds.
nbc_golf_pga_puertoricord3hl_240310.jpg
11:32
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_bricegarnettintv_240310.jpg
1:19
Garnett reflects on ‘huge’ Puerto Rico Open win
nbc_golf_schefflerround4hls_240310.jpg
3:02
HLs: Scheffler clinches Arnold Palmer Invitational
nbc_golf_apiround4hls_240310.jpg
15:11
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_240310.jpg
1:19
Scheffler: Arnold Palmer win is ‘special’
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240309.jpg
2:56
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
nbc_golf_gc_wyndamclarktouch_240309.jpg
5:46
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerrd3react_240309.jpg
3:46
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
shane_lowry.jpg
4:21
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_240309.jpg
1:07
McIlroy in API hunt after ‘tremendous’ back-nine
nbc_golf_pga_arnoldpalmerrd3hl_240309.jpg
9:55
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_scottierd3intv_240309.jpg
1:00
Scheffler praises patience after Round 3 of API
