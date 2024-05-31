 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_ten_djokoviccarballesbaena_240530.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2024 French Open - Day 6
Coco Gauff back in French Open second week
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
Lexi Thompson will miss cut but ‘cherished every moment’ in U.S. Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_ten_kordaalcaraz_240531.jpg
Highlights: Alcaraz defeats Korda in French Open
nbc_moto_imsadetqualifyingv2_240531.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Detroit Grand Prix qualifying
nbc_golf_westonkorda_240531.jpg
Wie West outlines the extra work asked of Korda

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_ten_djokoviccarballesbaena_240530.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2024 French Open - Day 6
Coco Gauff back in French Open second week
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
Lexi Thompson will miss cut but ‘cherished every moment’ in U.S. Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_ten_kordaalcaraz_240531.jpg
Highlights: Alcaraz defeats Korda in French Open
nbc_moto_imsadetqualifyingv2_240531.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Detroit Grand Prix qualifying
nbc_golf_westonkorda_240531.jpg
Wie West outlines the extra work asked of Korda

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2

May 31, 2024 06:05 PM
Look back at the best shots and moments from Round 2 action at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
Up Next
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd2_240531.jpg
6:54
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyintv_240530.jpg
2:03
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_240530.jpg
11:02
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonscheffler_240529.jpg
2:21
Scheffler’s lawyer addressees the media
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonrory_240529.jpg
4:08
McIlroy: ‘I’ve been playing well’ this season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_schefflerarrestupdate_240529.jpg
9:01
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_cdw_rbccanadian_240529.jpg
1:15
Hamilton G&CC set to host RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_canadianopenusopen_240528.jpg
2:23
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_harryhiggsintv_240528.jpg
12:50
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240527.jpg
6:35
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_graysonmurrayreact_240527.jpg
4:25
How Murray’s passing may shift golf culture
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_charlesschwabv2_240527.jpg
2:07
HLs: Best shots from Charles Schwab Challenge
Now Playing