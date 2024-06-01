 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Three
Two-time major winner Minjee Lee part of three-way tie at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_imsa_waynetaylorracing_240601.jpg
IMSA Detroit results: WTRAndretti No. 10 Acura wins to snap a 14-race winless drought
RBC Canadian Open - Round Three
RBC’s sponsorship of Canadian Open uncertain as Tour-PIF negotiations continue

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usavsouthkorea_240601.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_moto_deeganintv_240601.jpg
Deegan overcomes fall for overall win at Hangtown
nbc_ten_fritzkokkilites_240601.jpg
Highlights: Fritz prevails over Kokkinakis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3

June 1, 2024 05:35 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
nbc_golf_rbccandianrnd3_240601.jpg
5:48
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd2_240531.jpg
6:54
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyintv_240530.jpg
2:03
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_240530.jpg
11:02
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonscheffler_240529.jpg
2:21
Scheffler’s lawyer addressees the media
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonrory_240529.jpg
4:08
McIlroy: ‘I’ve been playing well’ this season
nbc_golf_lf_schefflerarrestupdate_240529.jpg
9:01
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
sales_nbc_golf_cdw_rbccanadian_240529.jpg
1:15
Hamilton G&CC set to host RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_gc_canadianopenusopen_240528.jpg
2:23
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
nbc_golf_gt_harryhiggsintv_240528.jpg
12:50
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240527.jpg
6:35
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
nbc_golf_gt_graysonmurrayreact_240527.jpg
4:25
How Murray’s passing may shift golf culture
