HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
Look back at the best moments from the first round of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
Matt Kuchar aces from 183 yards out at No. 4 from the Sanderson Farms Championship, joining Niklas Norgaard as the second golfer to ace on the first day of play at the Country Club of Jackson.
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
Danish golfer Niklas Norgaard surprised himself by nailing an ace in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
Michael Jordan watches on as Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm go at it against Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald discusses being the away team at Bethpage Black, his decision to roll out a foursomes duo of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton and more.
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
U.S team captain Keegan Bradley details his choices for foursomes for day 1 of the Ryder Cup including his first pair of Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
Live from the Ryder Cup, Todd Lewis and Ryan Lavner discuss the personalities of the European team, including Rory McIlroy's evolution as a leader and the rivalry between him and Bryson DeChambeau.
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
Bryson DeChambeau speaks with the media ahead of the Ryder Cup, reflecting on missing out on being on the U.S team in 2023 and his mentality now that he is in the mix in 2025.
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy discusses the moment he felt the true impact of the Ryder Cup, remembering the time a sick Seve Ballesteros gave an emotional speech to the European team.
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
Rory McIlroy discusses his mindset heading into the 2025 Ryder Cup, explaining why another away win would be one of the greatest achievements of his career and more.