MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_rovalfinish_251005.jpg
Last-lap chaos eliminates Ross Chastain, revives Joey Logano’s hopes for a 4th Cup title
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Final Round
PGA Tour player hits shot from water with gator floating just yards away
MLB: Playoffs-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Yesavage sets Blue Jays postseason record with 11 Ks, Toronto thumps Yankees 13-7 in ALDS Game 2

Top Clips

nbc_snf_bufcrowdhype_251005.jpg
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
nbc_fnia_floriojets_251005.jpg
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4

October 5, 2025 07:36 PM
Watch the best moments from the final day of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
nbc_golf_higgoint_251005.jpg
1:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
fisk_winning_putt_raw.jpg
3:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
2:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
2:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
8:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_sanderson2_251003.jpg
7:39
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
new_for_mpx.jpg
8:19
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kucharacevod_251002.jpg
1:00
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
nbc_golf_norgaardace_251002.jpg
0:28
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_mjreaxVOD_250926.jpg
2:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
Related Videos

hostile.jpg
06:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
keegan.jpg
04:50
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
08:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250925.jpg
12:06
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
03:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250925.jpg
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
04:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_bones_250924.jpg
05:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
01:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250923.jpg
12:58
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
04:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_lowry_250915.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250915.jpg
02:00
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special

Latest Clips

nbc_snf_bufcrowdhype_251005.jpg
58
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
nbc_fnia_floriojets_251005.jpg
46
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
nbc_fnia_floriovikings_251005.jpg
01:03
Vikings up in the air at QB with injuries
nbc_nba_pg_chavokc_251005.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Hornets
nbc_nas_cuproval_251005.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251005.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cindric_251005.jpg
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
nbc_nas_wallace_251005.jpg
01:29
Bubba ‘thrown for a loop’ by tire used at Roval
nbc_nas_reddick_251005.jpg
01:02
‘Long-run pace’ may have cost Reddick at the Roval
nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_251005.jpg
44
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_251005.jpg
01:20
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval
nbc_nas_logano_251005.jpg
01:11
Logano: ‘We’re still in. We’re still alive, baby’
nbc_nas_chastain_251005.jpg
02:41
Chastain: ‘I’d restart the whole day’ at Chalotte
nbc_nas_rovalfinish_251005.jpg
03:00
Desperation for Chastain on final lap at the Roval
nbc_nas_gisbergen_251005.jpg
56
SVG nets fifth-straight road course win at Roval
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_251005.jpg
59
Hurts narrowing focus on ‘execution’ after loss
nbc_horse_bourbon_251005.jpg
02:03
Final Score glides to a Bourbon Stakes win
nbc_horse_bcclassichitclip_251005.jpg
02:17
Kornacki: Fierceness will run big in Breeders’ Cup
nbc_horse_juddmonte_251005.jpg
03:44
Gin Gin wins thrilling Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
nbc_nfl_balharbaughsound_251005.jpg
53
Harbaugh: Week 5 loss ‘a complete disappointment’
nbc_pl_2rob_mustoeua_251005.jpg
03:38
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
nbc_pl_2rob_preview_251005.jpg
03:13
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
nbc_pl_2rob_tzclip_251005.jpg
01:31
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
nbc_nfl_nomooresound_251005.jpg
47
Moore applauds Saints’ resiliency after first win
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_251005.jpg
13:12
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
bcclassicanalysis-251005.jpg
15:42
Potential 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites