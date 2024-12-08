Watch Now
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour from Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Scheffler: Focus helped in Hero and 2024 at large
Hear from Scottie Scheffler after capping off his season in fitting fashion: with a win in the Hero World Challenge.
Despite tough Hero finish, Thomas trending upward
Justin Thomas had a brutal day around the greens to end the Hero World Challenge, but Golf Central thinks he's trending in the right direction after a solid tournament as a whole.
Scheffler ‘extraordinary but typical’ in Bahamas
Todd Lewis and Brandel Chamblee analyze Scottie Scheffler's game at the Hero World Challenge and how he flexed his incredible overall game to cap a successful 2024 with a win.
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour from Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Woods on Scheffler’s grip: ‘What is that thing?’
Tiger Woods joins the NBC booth during the Hero World Challenge to talk about Scottie Scheffler's game, including his first reaction to seeing the world No. 1's new putting grip and more.
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
Tom Kim took a big leap on moving day at the Hero World Challenge, knocking in a dozen birdies and putting himself in contention for a win in the Bahamas.
Kim ‘sharp’ around the Hero World Challenge greens
Todd Lewis and Brandel Chamblee look at the birdie-filled scorecard of Tom Kim's third round at the Hero World Challenge and how he was able to put himself in position to win on the final day.
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour from Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Scheffler must capitalize more in Hero final round
Scottie Scheffler is firmly in the mix at the Hero World Challenge, just one shot off the lead, but Golf Central says he'll have to capitalize more on scoring opportunities in the final round.
Hot putter leads Thomas atop Hero leaderboard
Golf Central breaks down what went right for Justin Thomas in Round 3 of the PGA Tour's Hero World Challenge, in which putting -- typically a weakness for him -- carried him atop the leaderboard.
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
Brandel Chamblee and Todd Lewis discuss Scottie Scheffler's impressive showing during Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge, breaking down what has worked for the world No. 1 in The Bahamas.