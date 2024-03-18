 Skip navigation
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal - Iowa vs Michigan
Women’s March Madness bracket 2024: Breaking down field of 68
New York Yankees SP Gerrit Cole
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won’t throw for 3 to 4 weeks due to elbow nerve irritation and edema
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Rex & Lav: Dawning of the Scheffler era? Whose loss was most painful?

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240317.jpg
Best, worst shots: TPC Sawgrass 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_gcpod_schefflerwin_240317.jpg
Has golf entered the ‘Scottie Scheffler era?’
nbc_mcbb_wisconsinvsillinois_240317.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois takes Big Ten Title

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal - Iowa vs Michigan
Women’s March Madness bracket 2024: Breaking down field of 68
New York Yankees SP Gerrit Cole
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won’t throw for 3 to 4 weeks due to elbow nerve irritation and edema
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Rex & Lav: Dawning of the Scheffler era? Whose loss was most painful?

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240317.jpg
Best, worst shots: TPC Sawgrass 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_gcpod_schefflerwin_240317.jpg
Has golf entered the ‘Scottie Scheffler era?’
nbc_mcbb_wisconsinvsillinois_240317.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois takes Big Ten Title

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
McIlroy welcomes PIF, player directors meeting

March 17, 2024 08:12 PM
Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts on the latest developments in the PGA Tour-PIF negotiations, explaining why a meeting between the two sides can be a "good thing."
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_pgatourpif_240317.jpg
4:44
McIlroy welcomes PIF, player directors meeting
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240317.jpg
4:26
Best, worst shots: TPC Sawgrass 17 at The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_schefflerwin_240317.jpg
3:38
Has golf entered the ‘Scottie Scheffler era?’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240317.jpg
3:09
Wagner recreates Scheffler’s sand shot on 16th
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersitdown_240317.jpg
11:01
Scheffler reflects on ‘special’ win at The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_clarksegment_240317.jpg
5:34
Clark: ‘Just so shocked that putt didn’t go in’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersegment_240317.jpg
8:13
Scheffler a ‘virtuoso’ in defending Players title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_playersrd4_240317.jpg
15:56
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_240317.jpg
1:12
Scheffler wins back-to-back Players Championships
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkmissedputt_240317.jpg
2:07
Clark’s lip-out for the ages ends The Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerholeout_240317__560570.jpg
1:19
Scheffler holes out for stellar eagle at No. 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnercomp_240317.jpg
2:21
Wagner’s best moments at The Players Championship
Now Playing