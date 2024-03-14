 Skip navigation
olympic-rings.jpg
‘Rings Across America’ returns for 2024 Paris Olympics
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on right elbow
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Fox aces 17th at The Players while achieving championship first

nbc_soc_olytop10_10_tevez_240314.jpg
No. 10: Tevez’s screaming volley at Athens 2004
nbc_dps_bojacksonroyalshof_240314.jpg
Two-sport icon Jackson inducted into Royals HOF
nbc_pft_draft_240314.jpg
PFT Draft: Most intriguing free agents remaining

Fox sinks ace in first round at The Players

March 14, 2024 11:40 AM
Ryan Fox puts in a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole in the first round at The Players Championship.
nbc_golf_ryanfoxacev2_240314.jpg
Fox sinks ace in first round at The Players
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsusam_240313.jpg
Looking back at Tiger’s 1994 U.S. Amateur victory
nbc_golf_hovlanddeskconvo_240313.jpg
Hovland brings new swing movements to TPC Sawgrass
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240313.jpg
Can Rory match rest of game to driver?
nbc_golf_gcpod_howtogrowthepga_240313.jpg
How can PGA Tour reengage fans?
nbc_golf_maxongolfviewership_240313.jpg
Homa says there is ‘beauty’ in pace of golf
nbc_golf_johnwooddiscussion_240313.jpg
How the wind will play a factor at The Players
nbc_golf_smyliejoinsshow_240313.jpg
Kaufman excited to host ‘Happy Hour’ from No. 17
nbc_golf_taylorwalkandtalk_240313.jpg
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240313.jpg
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players
nbc_golf_bhatiainterview_240313.jpg
Bhatia: ‘Awkward’ TPC Sawgrass could suit my game
nbc_golf_roryinterview_240313.jpg
Rory ‘under no illusions’ heading into The Players
