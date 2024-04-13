 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Three
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: After wild day, who wins Masters and why?
TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 4
Kate Douglass swims another historic time at last Tyr Pro Series meet before Olympic Trials
The Masters - Round Three
Max Homa fails to make a birdie, but he’s ‘a dog’ and still in the hunt at the Masters

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_workdaysalesv2_240413.jpg
Could Schauffele break through on Masters Sunday?
nbc_golf_lfmasters_homaintv_240413.jpg
Homa: ‘Going to remind myself I’m a dog’ Sunday
nbc_golf_lfmasters_morikawapresser_240413.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa comfort at Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Three
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: After wild day, who wins Masters and why?
TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 4
Kate Douglass swims another historic time at last Tyr Pro Series meet before Olympic Trials
The Masters - Round Three
Max Homa fails to make a birdie, but he’s ‘a dog’ and still in the hunt at the Masters

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_workdaysalesv2_240413.jpg
Could Schauffele break through on Masters Sunday?
nbc_golf_lfmasters_homaintv_240413.jpg
Homa: ‘Going to remind myself I’m a dog’ Sunday
nbc_golf_lfmasters_morikawapresser_240413.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa comfort at Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Scheffler rebounded during Round 3 at Augusta

April 13, 2024 07:45 PM
Scottie Scheffler explains why he's proud of his "fight" during Round 3 at the Masters and how he's mentally preparing for what promises to be a nerve-wracking Sunday.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lfmasters_workdaysalesv2_240413.jpg
2:28
Could Schauffele break through on Masters Sunday?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_homaintv_240413.jpg
2:37
Homa: ‘Going to remind myself I’m a dog’ Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_morikawapresser_240413.jpg
4:00
New putter gives Morikawa comfort at Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerintv_240413.jpg
3:18
How Scheffler rebounded during Round 3 at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_brysonintv_249413.jpg
3:38
DeChambeau reflects on wild day at the Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_tigerintv_240412.jpg
3:23
Tiger: ‘I have a chance to win’ Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_chasersintvs_240412.jpg
1:48
High winds challenge golfers on day two at Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmaster_homadeskreax_240412.jpg
1:36
Homa co-leads Masters after two impressive rounds
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmaster_homapresser_240412.jpg
2:14
Homa has ‘done everything’ well so far at Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_roryintv_240411.jpg
3:01
McIlory stays positive ahead of Round 2 at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfmasters_winningcomb_240411.jpg
2:35
Masters Day 1: DeChambeau puts on a ‘clinic’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_will_z_240411v2.jpg
9:18
Zalatoris returns to Augusta with a major fire
Now Playing