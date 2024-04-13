Watch Now
How Scheffler rebounded during Round 3 at Augusta
Scottie Scheffler explains why he's proud of his "fight" during Round 3 at the Masters and how he's mentally preparing for what promises to be a nerve-wracking Sunday.
Could Schauffele break through on Masters Sunday?
Xander Schauffele is a few shots behind the leaders at the 2024 Masters, but don’t count him out in the final round at Augusta.
Homa: ‘Going to remind myself I’m a dog’ Sunday
Max Homa reflects on the difficult conditions on Saturday at Augusta and discusses what he wants to focus on for Sunday.
New putter gives Morikawa comfort at Masters
Collin Morikawa talks about his decision to change putters for Round 3 of the Masters and his excitement about getting back to playing some of his best golf on the biggest stage.
Scottie Scheffler explains why he's proud of his "fight" during Round 3 at the Masters and how he's mentally preparing for what promises to be a nerve-wracking Sunday.
DeChambeau reflects on wild day at the Masters
Bryson DeChambeau breaks down the slick greens and other challenges Augusta threw at him in Round 3 of the Masters as well as his mindset for the final round.
Tiger: ‘I have a chance to win’ Masters
Tiger Woods reflects on his first two rounds of play at the Masters, where he discusses the physical toll from conditions at Augusta National, his reaction to making the cut and what's next this weekend.
High winds challenge golfers on day two at Masters
Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa and several others detail the difficult conditions at Augusta National on Day 2 of the Masters, where wind gusts and other factors created plenty of challenges.
Homa co-leads Masters after two impressive rounds
Live From highlights significant improvements from Max Homa after his first two rounds at the 2024 Masters Tournament, where he sat tied for the lead after Friday's action.
Homa has ‘done everything’ well so far at Masters
Max Homas speaks with the media following the second day of play at the Masters, where he finished tied on the leaderboard for the top overall spot.
McIlory stays positive ahead of Round 2 at Augusta
Rory McIlroy reflects on the highs and lows from his Day 1 performance at the Masters, where he finished with a 71 in the tournament's opening round.
Masters Day 1: DeChambeau puts on a ‘clinic’
Look back at Bryson DeChambeau's past Masters results fresh off his standout Round 1 at this year's tournament, where Gary Woodland says he "put on a clinic."