Scheffler, Kim bring energy to Presidents Cup
Watch as Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim traded words throughout a competitive Day 1 at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Analyzing Weir’s decisions for International team
Brandel Chamblee, Johnson Wagner and Rich Lerner discuss Mike Weir's Day 1 decision-making for the International Presidents Cup team, particularly his choices with players such as Tom Kim and Mackenzie Hughes.
Scheffler, Kim bring energy to Presidents Cup
Watch as Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim traded words throughout a competitive Day 1 at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Was International team too ‘disrespectful?’
Brandel Chamblee, Johnson Wagner, Rich Lerner and Todd Lewis break down the intense first day of the 2024 Presidents Cup, questioning when gamesmanship goes too far in golf.
Presidents Cup, Day 2 foursome matchups set
The Presidents Cup teams make their picks for the foursome matchups on Day 2 of the Presidents Cup and the Live From desk does a quick analysis of what the captains were thinking with their respective selections.
Team USA speaks after sweeping Day 1 fourball
Listen to Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, Scottie Scheffler and Sahith Theegala recap Day 1 of the Presidents Cup, where Americans got off to a 5-0 start after sweeping fourball.
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball matches
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the United States and International teams go head-to-head in fourball match play at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
Things getting ‘chippy’ at Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas exchange words before Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley talk to Damon hack about the competitive atmosphere during Day 1 at the Presidents Cup.
‘What was that?!’ Scheffler, Kim trade chirps
Friends Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim started to get chippy after finding themselves on opposing sides at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Hughes chugs beer to kick off 2024 Presidents Cup
Canadian Mackenzie Hughes kicked off the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal by chugging a beer on the first tee.
USA performance at Presidents Cup vs. Ryder Cup
The Live From desk tries to figure out why Team USA performs well at the Presidents Cup but struggles at the Ryder Cup.
Can Internationals pull off Presidents Cup upset?
Rex and Lav discuss all the top storylines from the Presidents Cup, including whether or not the International team can pull off an upset of the United States at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.