Top News

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Ryan Day
No. 1 Texas faces No. 3 and defending champion Ohio State in hyped college football opener
A star-studded field has arrived at TPC Boston, and the LPGA's FM Championship has the makings of a classic
Nelly Korda, after recent putter switch, shoots 67 to open FM Championship at TPC Boston

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_tier5qbs_250828.jpg
Giants’ Dart has ‘top-10' fantasy QB potential
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250828.jpg
NFC East champion odds: Can WAS overtake PHI?
nbc_ffhh_superflexdrafstrat_250828.jpg
Unpacking Superflex quarterback draft strategies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Don't miss 'Tales from the Ryder Cup,' Chapter 1

August 28, 2025 12:50 PM
Chapter 1 of 'Tales from the Ryder Cup' premieres on NBC at 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 31.
Up Next
nbc_golf_cdwfleetwood_250826.jpg
1:14
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
1:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
8:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchampionshipfinalrd_250824.jpg
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
2:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
Now Playing
pgatourtourchampionshiprdthreehls.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
2:02
Bradley makes Ryder Cup noise at Tour Championship
Now Playing
cdw_r3_raw.jpg
1:41
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cantlay_intrv_250823.jpg
1:27
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sam_burn_250823v3.jpg
0:38
Burns plays slope perfectly on putt for birdie
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_fleetwood_long_putt_250823.jpg
53
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
01:04
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250822.jpg
01:39
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_tourchampround2hls_250822.jpg
14:53
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerapproach18_250822.jpg
59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
02:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
01:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
nbc_golf_schefflersegment_250821.jpg
02:54
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybankshotv2_250821.jpg
01:42
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner16th_250821.jpg
06:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
09:52
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
01:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250818.jpg
01:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
01:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
01:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
01:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
01:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
01:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
golfrobertbmw.jpg
01:27
MacIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_tier5qbs_250828.jpg
05:03
Giants’ Dart has ‘top-10' fantasy QB potential
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250828.jpg
01:57
NFC East champion odds: Can WAS overtake PHI?
nbc_ffhh_superflexdrafstrat_250828.jpg
06:30
Unpacking Superflex quarterback draft strategies
nbc_ffhh_tier1qbs_250828.jpg
10:10
Fantasy Tier 1 QBs: Hurts offers ‘clear value’
nbc_ffhh_tierfour_250828.jpg
09:06
Fantasy Tier 4 QBs: Lawrence primed to reemerge
nbc_ffhh_tier3qb_250828.jpg
08:11
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead
nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
06:24
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
07:57
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
nbc_rtf_week1underdog_250828.jpg
03:37
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_lsuclemson_250828.jpg
04:00
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?
nbc_rtf_texasosu_250828.jpg
06:59
How will Ohio State’s new pieces mesh vs. Texas?
nbc_rtf_cfbbrackets_250828.jpg
17:24
Auerbach and Perry break down CFP predictions
nbc_rtf_coypredicts_250828.jpg
03:15
Franklin, Bielema lead Coach of the Year picks
nbc_rtf_heismanpredict_250828.jpg
03:26
Will Arch or Nussmeier win Heisman Trophy in 2025?
nbc_pst_livars_250828.jpg
13:51
Storylines for Liverpool v. Arsenal matchup
nbc_pst_transferdeadline_250828.jpg
11:26
Analysis of premier league transfer window
nbc_pst_mubur_250828.jpg
11:30
Amorim running out of time for excuses at United
FowlerDPS828.jpg
14:49
Fowler discusses impact of ‘College GameDay’
nbc_dps_tombrady_250828.jpg
07:11
Brady ‘should not be in production meetings’
nbc_roto_oroybestbets_250828.jpg
02:13
Chiefs’ Simmons has a path to winning OROY
nbc_roto_eaglesfutures_250828.jpg
02:20
Fade Eagles futures, bet other NFC contenders
nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
04:40
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_roto_aubvbayfinal_250828.jpg
01:42
Baylor could have Auburn on its heels in Week 1
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
05:45
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
05:35
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250828.jpg
07:24
Hill has shown ‘growth and development’
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_250828.jpg
06:27
Grier believes Dolphins have a different mindset
nbc_pft_quinshonjudkins_250828.jpg
01:44
When Browns fans could see Judkins
nbc_pft_brownsqbscoop_250828.jpg
16:53
Browns’ QB scoop: Sanders, Flacco, Gabriel, Watson
nbc_pft_marykaycabot_250828.jpg
02:59
Mary Kay Cabot peels back curtain on covering CLE