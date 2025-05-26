Watch Now
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Watch the best shots from the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, where 29-year-old Ben Griffin earned his first individual PGA Tour victory, finishing at 12-under to beat Matti Schmid by one stroke.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, discussing why there's still value in wagering on Scottie Scheffler.
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
Watch the best shots from the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, where world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler earned his third major win in impressive fashion.
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
Scottie Scheffler joins the set on Live From the PGA Championship, reflecting on the nerves he still feels before major Sundays, walking through some of his best shots and sharing what he'll remember most about the win.
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
A disappointed Bryson DeChambeau looks back on his PGA Championship, thinking of "a dozen shots" he wishes he had back and candidly saying he doesn't quite have the complete package to consistently contend like he wants.
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing
Live From the PGA Championship wonders why Rory McIlroy almost entirely avoided the media at Quail Hollow, before they -- and Scottie Scheffler -- talk about the need to tighten up driver testing processes and protocols.
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
A couple putts from a similar spot past the 15th green effectively put the nail in the coffin for Jon Rahm and sealed the PGA Championship for Scottie Scheffler. Johnson Wagner tries that tricky putt -- or chip?