Watch Now
Hovland looks to take over Muirfield Village again
Muirfield Village Golf Club is always one of the toughest venues on the PGA Tour, but can Viktor Hovland win in back-to-back years at the Memorial Tournament?
Up Next
Hovland looks to take over Muirfield Village again
Hovland looks to take over Muirfield Village again
Muirfield Village Golf Club is always one of the toughest venues on the PGA Tour, but can Viktor Hovland win in back-to-back years at the Memorial Tournament?
Reevaluating the ‘clumsy’ PGA Tour-PIF talks
Reevaluating the 'clumsy' PGA Tour-PIF talks
One year after the bombshell announcement, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look back at the proposed deal involving the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, discussing the progress that must be made.
Nicklaus discusses Memorial Tournament date change
Nicklaus discusses Memorial Tournament date change
Jack Nicklaus addresses the media to discuss the Memorial Tournament being a week before the U.S. Open, the state of LIV Golf and how he feels about the stability of the game in 2024.
Hovland reflects on road to Memorial Tournament
Hovland reflects on road to Memorial Tournament
Coming off a third place finish at the PGA Championship, Viktor Hovland joins Golf Today to share how he will look to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament.
Best bets for the Memorial Tournament
Best bets for the Memorial Tournament
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter discuss the best bets for the upcoming Memorial Tournament, including Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.
Scheffler ‘very focused’ after recent distractions
Scheffler 'very focused' after recent distractions
Scottie Scheffler spoke to Golf Today about his mental strength and focus after navigating a hectic month ahead of the Memorial Tournament.
French reflects on mental health in golf
French reflects on mental health in golf
Golf writer and creator of Monday Q Info Ryan French joins Golf Today to discuss mental health in golf, particularly addressing Grayson Murray's passing and ways we can help others deal with mental struggles.
Berger hopeful for U.S. Open qualification
Berger hopeful for U.S. Open qualification
Daniel Berger talks about finishing his outing during Golf's Longest Day, and being in position to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open.
MacIntyre displays short game in RBC Canadian Open
MacIntyre displays short game in RBC Canadian Open
Robert MacIntyre was money on and around the green in the RBC Canadian Open, leading to a one-stroke victory at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario for his first PGA Tour win.
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Look back at the biggest moments and best shots from the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
MacIntyre: First PGA Tour win ‘means everything’
MacIntyre: First PGA Tour win 'means everything'
In a candid conversation with Rex Hoggard, Robert MacIntyre describes his emotions after winning his first PGA Tour title and how his family support primed him for success.