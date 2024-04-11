 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
NASCAR Cup Series Test
Dr. Diandra: Short tracks stymie NASCAR’s Next Gen race car
Augusta National Archive
Jack Nicklaus talks about the time he ‘almost killed’ Masters co-founders with shank

Top Clips

nbc_pst_fcbars_240411.jpg
Bayern must beat Arsenal to save their season
nbc_pst_livcp_240411.jpg
Liverpool should make easy work of Crystal Palace
nbc_pst_arsavl_240411.jpg
Is Aston Villa Arsenal’s hardest remaining test?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
NASCAR Cup Series Test
Dr. Diandra: Short tracks stymie NASCAR’s Next Gen race car
Augusta National Archive
Jack Nicklaus talks about the time he ‘almost killed’ Masters co-founders with shank

Top Clips

nbc_pst_fcbars_240411.jpg
Bayern must beat Arsenal to save their season
nbc_pst_livcp_240411.jpg
Liverpool should make easy work of Crystal Palace
nbc_pst_arsavl_240411.jpg
Is Aston Villa Arsenal’s hardest remaining test?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Zalatoris returns to Augusta with a major fire

April 11, 2024 11:05 AM
Will Zalatoris was on a path to becoming one of the world’s best golfers before a back injury in 2022. Now back in action, he resumes his quest for his first major victory at the Masters.
Up Next
nbc_golf_will_z_240411v2.jpg
9:18
Zalatoris returns to Augusta with a major fire
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemasters_240410.jpg
3:40
Aberg, Clark in top tier of Masters debutants
Now Playing
nbc_golf_winningcomb_240410.jpg
2:49
Rory seeks career grand slam at 2024 Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_picks_240410.jpg
2:57
Picking winners, wild cards for 2024 Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydiscussionv2_240409.jpg
3:09
Masters win would be ‘mental release’ for McIlroy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hovlandfeature_240409.jpg
5:15
Hovland’s inquisitiveness helping unlock potential
Now Playing
nbc_golf_workdayscottieandtiger_240409.jpg
3:06
Scheffler could repeat Tiger’s history at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brookskoepkapresser_240409.jpg
15:14
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240409.jpg
13:21
Masters 2024 betting and DFS preview
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerpresser_240409.jpg
22:22
Spotlight not distracting Scheffler at Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jordanspiethpresser_240409.jpg
19:47
Spieth explains why Masters is so ‘special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ludvigaberg_240409.jpg
15:45
Åberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
Now Playing