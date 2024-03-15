Watch Now
No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass claims more golf balls
Every year, No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass forces pro golfers to make mistakes at The Players Championship. Here are those moments from Round 1.
Best shots at No. 17 from The Players Round 1
Check out the golfers who slayed the beast of No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass in Round 1 of The Players Championship.
Highlights: Players attack TPC Sawgrass in Rd. 1
The Live From crew breaks down some of the best shots from the stacked field in Round 1 of The Players Championship.
No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass claims more golf balls
Scheffler handles business in Rd. 1 of The Players
Scottie Scheffler's play was simple and understated at times in Round 1 of The Players Championship, but he still ended up with a 5-under 67, just two off the lead.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 1
Check out the best moments from the first day of action at TPC Sawgrass, where stars such as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler got off to a great start.
Chamblee breaks down Xander’s swing changes
The Live From crew share their analysis on Xander Schauffele's Round 1 performance at The Players Championship where he sits tied atop the leaderboard.
McIlroy’s ‘wake-up call’ pays early dividends
Rory McIlroy put in the extra work earlier this week and it paid immediate dividends at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass as he finished Round 1 atop the leaderboard.
Fitzpatrick: TPC Sawgrass ‘is just a tough course’
Matt Fitzpatrick says it was a 'mixed bag' for him after finishing Round 1 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass just one stroke off the lead.
Hadwin tosses club in lake after finding water
Adam Hadwin loses his composure and throws his club into the lake after his shots on No. 17 and No. 18 found water at The Players Championship.
McIlroy saw ‘progress’ at The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy says he feels "much improved" at The Players Championship, where he currently sits atop the leaderboard with a 65.
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players
Xander Schauffele sits down with Damon Hack to discuss is strong Round 1 at The Players Championship, explaining how his game has shown balance early on.