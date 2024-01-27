 Skip navigation
Top News

Roman Reigns
How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, time, streaming info, matches, entrants
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Amber Glenn wins first U.S. figure skating title in dramatic finish
oly_fsmen_nationals_iliamalinin_240126.jpg
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_fswom_nationals_levitoglenn_240126.jpg
Glenn earns her first U.S. figure skating title
nbc_golf_farmersround3hls_240126.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
nbc_boxing_azeezvsfieldinghls_240126.jpg
Look back at Azeez’s title defense vs. Fielding

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zalatoris impressing at Farmers Insurance Open

January 26, 2024 10:11 PM
Will Zalatoris leaped the top 10 at the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday, where he flashed strong driving capabilities and a comfortable approach.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske_240126_1920x1080_2304166467631.jpg
2:17
Zalatoris impressing at Farmers Insurance Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_farmersround3hls_240126.jpg
9:21
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_vertacat_240126.jpg
3:15
Inside the significance of VertaCat for golfers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_240126.jpg
2:35
McIlroy boosts Cognizant Classic field
Now Playing
nbc_golf_anthonykim_240126.jpg
5:39
Kim reportedly considering return to pro golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_renegadebooth_240126.jpg
2:23
Renegade is growing the game in a meaningful way
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pumabooth_240126.jpg
1:54
Cobra Puma wants golfers to be ‘comfortably bold’
Now Playing
nbc_gt_dprd2hl_240126.jpg
4:34
Top performances in Farmers Insurance Open, Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_chambleeondunlap_240125.jpg
3:36
Dunlap able to handle spotlight amid rise to pro
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_farmersinsrd2lites_240125.jpg
8:36
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_jaegerint_240125.jpg
1:51
Jaegar: Driver ‘a big key’ at staying consistent
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_pavonint_240125.jpg
1:50
Pavon living his dream at Torrey Pines
Now Playing