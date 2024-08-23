 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round Two
In position to make cut, LPGA rookie disqualified from AIG Women’s Open
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance - Round Two
Cut Line: Cutting cards could be in the PGA Tour’s future
nbc_fnia_presznpositives_240822.jpg
Team Offense Rankings and Fantasy Football Sleepers

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_robinson_240823.jpg
Rams’ Robinson is a ‘savvy’ value pick in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_cooper_240823.jpg
Browns have several fantasy concerns this year
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240823.jpg
Jaguars’ offense could create fantasy headaches

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round Two
In position to make cut, LPGA rookie disqualified from AIG Women’s Open
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance - Round Two
Cut Line: Cutting cards could be in the PGA Tour’s future
nbc_fnia_presznpositives_240822.jpg
Team Offense Rankings and Fantasy Football Sleepers

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_robinson_240823.jpg
Rams’ Robinson is a ‘savvy’ value pick in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_cooper_240823.jpg
Browns have several fantasy concerns this year
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_240823.jpg
Jaguars’ offense could create fantasy headaches

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Korda shoots bogey-free 68 in Round 2

August 23, 2024 10:53 AM
Nelly Korda's dominant play continued in Round 2 of the 2024 AIG Women's Open with a bogey-free 68 heading into the weekend.