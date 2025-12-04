Nuno pleased with West Ham's draw with Man United

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a849fc3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7502x4220+0+391/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F28%2F0c%2F7be89f4447fcbcc577d7be29f77d%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249325726
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 in the Bahamas
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3c58245/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd2%2F6a%2Faf4447334fb7852550eb7f3d7ee4%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2250014001
J.J. Spaun goes from breaking down Amazon boxes to Hero co-lead
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlarspreview_251204.jpg
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_worldcupdrawpreview_251204.jpg
Kornacki previews 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a849fc3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7502x4220+0+391/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F28%2F0c%2F7be89f4447fcbcc577d7be29f77d%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249325726
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 in the Bahamas
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3c58245/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd2%2F6a%2Faf4447334fb7852550eb7f3d7ee4%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2250014001
J.J. Spaun goes from breaking down Amazon boxes to Hero co-lead
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlarspreview_251204.jpg
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_worldcupdrawpreview_251204.jpg
Kornacki previews 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nuno pleased with West Ham's draw with Man United

December 4, 2025 05:33 PM
West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo shares his takeaways from his side's comeback against Manchester United to snatch a point at Old Trafford.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_avlarspreview_251204.jpg
03:00
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251204.jpg
05:34
Amorim: Man United ‘lost two points’ v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whuduointv_251204.jpg
02:51
Magassa, Bowen react to draw with Man United
nbc_pl_muwhupostgame_251204.jpg
04:15
Man United ‘not good enough’ to finish West Ham
nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_pl_maresca_251203.jpg
02:29
Maresca: Leeds ‘were much better than us’
nbc_pl_arneslotintvv2_251203.jpg
02:25
Slot pleased with reaction to Sunderland’s opener
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251203.jpg
01:36
Arteta ‘very happy’ with win over Brentford
nbc_pl_livplayersintv_251203.jpg
02:57
Wirtz, Jones react to draw with Sunderland
nbc_pl_livvssun_postgame_251203.jpg
05:11
Sunderland earn point against Liverpool at Anfield
nbc_pl_plupdate_251202.jpg
12:51
PL Update: Haaland makes history in thrilling win
nbc_pl_pepintv_251202.jpg
01:09
Guardiola assesses Man City’s 5-4 win over Fulham
nbc_pl_haalandintv_251202.jpg
42
Haaland reacts to historic 100 PL goals landmark
nbc_pl_newtotpostgame_251202.jpg
03:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ dramatic draw with Newcastle
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251202.jpg
01:06
Romero equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251202.jpg
01:37
Guimaraes curls Newcastle in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251202.jpg
01:28
Grealish’s deflected effort gives Everton lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal4_251202.jpg
01:11
Chukwueze’s brace has Fulham storming back at 5-4
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251202.jpg
03:54
Chukwueze makes it 5-3 as Fulham launch comeback
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251202.jpg
56
Iwobi’s strike keeps Fulham within three of City
nbc_pl_mcgoal5_251202.jpg
01:12
Doku’s deflected effort makes it 5-1 v. Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_251202.jpg
01:28
Foden blasts Manchester City 4-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251202.jpg
01:05
Smith Rowe’s header gives Fulham life v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251202.jpg
01:07
Haaland picks out Reijnders for Man City’s second
nbc_pl_ezemixedzoneintv_251130.jpg
03:21
Eze: Arsenal ‘gave everything’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_earleua_251130.jpg
03:15
Brentford strike gold with Thiago up front
nbc_pl_mustoeua_251130.jpg
02:12
Brighton’s Hurzeler ‘could be going places’
nbc_pl_maresca_251130.jpg
04:05
Maresca: Chelsea ‘headed in the right direction’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251130.jpg
05:01
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea ready to win the PL title?
nbc_pl_plupdate_251130.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Chelsea, Arsenal battle to draw

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_worldcupdrawpreview_251204.jpg
02:24
Kornacki previews 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_pl_muwhu_251204.jpg
11:46
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251204.jpg
01:33
Magassa equalizes for West Ham against Man United
nbc_roto_higginsv2_251204.jpg
01:22
Higgins should resume role amid Burrow’s return
nbc_roto_jackson_251204.jpg
01:29
Jackson looks ‘physically diminished’ as of late
nbc_roto_benson_251204.jpg
01:27
Making sense of Cardinals’ backfield for Week 14
nbc_roto_dowdle_251204.jpg
01:27
Panthers’ Dowdle to remain primary early-down RB
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251204.jpg
01:13
Dalot tucks away Man United’s opener v. West Ham
oly_asmdh_beavercreek_eventhighlight_251204.jpg
07:15
Cochran-Siegle swipes downhill 2nd; Odermatt wins
nbc_fnia_texanschiefsV2_251204.jpg
11:24
Texans-Chiefs will have a playoff-like atmosphere
cincy_buffalo.jpg
04:10
Bengals with Burrow a ‘scary’ matchup for Bills
nbc_fnia_bearspackV2_251204.jpg
05:30
Bears’ confidence high in divisional clash vs. GB
jt_colts.jpg
03:52
Colts must lean on OL, Taylor in Week 14 vs. Jags
nbc_fnia_tomlinfutureV2_251204.jpg
03:59
Do Steelers, Tomlin need ‘a fresh start’?
nbc_fnia_steelersravensV2_251204.jpg
05:11
Steelers defense must contain run game vs. Ravens
nbc_roto_nembhard_251204.jpg
01:46
Nembhard’s strong start puts him on fantasy radar
nbc_roto_murray_251204.jpg
01:17
How high can Murray fly after 52-point eruption?
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
01:48
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
03:30
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
nbc_enjoy_spursmagic_251204.jpg
03:28
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
nbc_enjoy_bullstalk_251204.jpg
03:35
CHI’s defensive struggles impacting overall growth
nbc_berry_qbloves_251204.jpg
08:32
Love, Stafford lead Week 14 quarterback loves
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251204.jpg
01:37
Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14
nbc_enjoy_jamalmurray_251204.jpg
03:29
Murray gave Pacers ‘the work’ with 52-point night
nbc_ffhh_wrhates_251204.jpg
05:07
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251204.jpg
04:18
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
nbc_berry_wrloves_251204.jpg
11:24
Week 14 WR loves: Pickens primed for ‘blowup’ game
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_251204.jpg
04:35
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups
nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
01:25
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets