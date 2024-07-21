 Skip navigation
Top News

Barracuda Championship - Round Three
Mac Meissner holds onto the lead in the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship
The Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship - Day Four
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines wins US Girls’ Junior, beating Asterisk Talley in record blowout
WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women's National Team at Team WNBA
Arike Ogunbowale and Caitlin Clark lead WNBA All-Stars to 117-109 win over U.S. Olympic team

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ptbcrd3hl_240720.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Chase_Sexton.jpg
Sexton carries MX momentum into break at Washougal
deegan_vialle.jpg
Deegan, Vialle split Motos in MX at Washougal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: The Open Championship, Early Final Round

July 21, 2024 07:44 AM
Look back at the best moments from early in the final round of The Open Championship 2024 at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.