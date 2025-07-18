 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
Chicago Street Race won’t be on NASCAR schedule in 2026
The 153rd Open - Day Two_LargeImage_m368165.jpg
The Open 2025: Third-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush
Mo'ne Davis
Former Little League star Mo’ne Davis to try out for new women’s pro baseball league

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
Chicago Street Race won’t be on NASCAR schedule in 2026
The 153rd Open - Day Two_LargeImage_m368165.jpg
The Open 2025: Third-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush
Mo'ne Davis
Former Little League star Mo’ne Davis to try out for new women’s pro baseball league

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 2

July 18, 2025 03:39 PM
Watch the best moments from the late portion to the second round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250718.jpg
05:11
‘Artist’ Wagner redeems himself with flop on 8th
fitzy_site.jpg
08:15
Transformation benefitting Fitzpatrick at Portrush
nbc_golf_lowrysituation_250718.jpg
08:13
Lowry dinged two strokes: ‘Hard to take’
scheff_site.jpg
08:55
Scottie’s ‘true mastery’ on display as Open leader
nbc_golf_fitzintv_250718.jpg
02:59
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
nbc_golf_kizandhicks_250718.jpg
01:38
Bat sends Hicks, Kisner scrambling in Open booth
nbc_golf_rahmupset_250718.jpg
01:03
Rahm beats his club up after mis-hit approach
nbc_golf_liintv_250718.jpg
01:23
Scores down, confidence back up for Li at The Open
nbc_golf_dj18_250718.jpg
40
‘One way to slow it': Flag helps DJ stuff approach
nbc_golf_dechambeaucomp_250718.jpg
04:47
HLs: Bryson roars back 13 strokes lower in Round 2
nbc_golf_robmacintv_250718.jpg
01:38
MacIntyre: Team is leaving no stone unturned
nbc_golf_theopenrd2hl_250718.jpg
10:47
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 2
nbc_golf_theopenharmonintv_250718.jpg
01:09
Harman discusses strong Round 2 at The Open
nbc_golf_theopeortiz18birdie_250718.jpg
24
Ortiz holes out to finish his Round 2 at The Open
nbc_golf_theopenrasmusbirdie_250718.jpg
01:10
Hojgaard birdies No. 18 with tremendous putt
nbc_golf_theopenolesendb1_250718.jpg
47
Olesen hits two out of bounds in disastrous start
nbc_golf_theopenrorybirdie4v2_250718.jpg
01:28
McIlroy displays brilliance on fourth hole
nbc_golf_theopenjtnearbirdie_250718.jpg
01:09
JT’s birdie putt somehow doesn’t fall
nbc_golf_paceofplay_250717.jpg
03:41
Golfers frustrated by pace of play at The Open
nbc_golf_mcilroyseg_250717.jpg
10:10
Country behind him, Rory steadies, but driver off
nbc_golf_johnsonseg_250717.jpg
05:38
Wagner takes medicine on 11 like Scheffler, Rory
nbc_golf_mattfitzpatrickseg_250717.jpg
05:16
Ryder Cup a cause for Fitzpatrick’s turnaround?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250717.jpg
10:09
Driver off, but Scheffler recovers fabulously
nbc_golf_theopenrd1late_250717.jpg
19:40
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late First Round
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250717.jpg
01:23
Top shots at No. 16, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_englishint_250717.jpg
01:15
English: Was ‘hitting my spots’ throughout Round 1
nbc_golf_roryintv_250717.jpg
01:23
Rory: Solid start, handling Portrush scene better
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250717.jpg
44
JT’s soft touch leads to birdie at Portrush No. 8

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
nbc_wnba_reesecba_250718.jpg
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
nbc_cyc_previewstage14_btp_v2_250718.jpg
06:38
How will cyclists attack Pogačar during Stage 14?
nbc_roto_addison_250718.jpg
01:12
How Addison’s potential suspension impacts Vikings
nbc_roto_rashee_250718.jpg
01:32
How Rice’s potential suspension impacts KC, Worthy
nbc_roto_alvarezv2_250718.jpg
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
nbc_roto_harrisstarter_250718.jpg
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
nbc_roto_cortesbrewers_250718.jpg
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250718.jpg
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
nbc_bte_texasamv2_250718.jpg
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
nbc_dls_damianlillard_250718.jpg
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
skylar.jpg
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250718.jpg
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
nbc_pftpm_tjwattdeal_250718.jpg
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250718.jpg
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
nbc_pftpm_howellresigns_250718.jpg
02:20
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
nbc_cyc_tadejinterview_250718.jpg
03:11
Pogacar ‘super happy’ with Stage 13 time trial win
Stage13finish.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_roto_spursfuture_250718.jpg
01:48
Bet young Spurs team to go under 43.5 wins
dametime.jpg
01:46
Bet under on Trail Blazers’ win total in 2025-26
lovepackers.jpg
02:11
Packers ‘look like’ the bet for NFC North champion
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_bets_v2_250717.jpg
03:37
Sexton a worthy bet against Jett at Washougal
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
09:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
05:51
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
05:01
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand
haiden_deegan_sc.jpg
17:10
Washougal preview: Deegan injury, Yamaha struggles