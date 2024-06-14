 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Open - Round Two
‘Internally screaming’ and prone to outbursts, Tyrrell Hatton contending at U.S. Open
2024 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks
NBA Finals Game 4 Best Bets and Player Props: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Martin Truex Jr. will not race full-time in 2025 in NASCAR Cup Series

Chestnut to face Kobayashi in new hot dog eat-off
nbc_golf_usopen_earlyrd2hl_240614.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, early Round 2
nbc_golf_usopen_hole5struggles_240614.jpg
Scheffler, Schauffele, and McIlroy struggle on 5th

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: DeChambeau hangs in Rd. 2 of U.S. Open

June 14, 2024 01:23 PM
Bryson DeChambeau took Pinehurst No. 2's challenges in stride during Round 2 of the U.S. Open, shooting 1-under par to enter the weekend at 4-under overall.
3:22
Highlights: DeChambeau hangs in Rd. 2 of U.S. Open
8:13
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, early Round 2
3:10
Scheffler, Schauffele, and McIlroy struggle on 5th
1:48
After earlier rejection, Straka makes ace at 2024 U.S. Open
10:24
DeChambeau ‘box office’ viewing again in USO Rd. 1
6:58
Wagner tries Cantlay, Fitzpatrick shots on hole 11
4:39
Rory shows shotmaking ability in U.S. Open Round 1
6:32
Scheffler begins U.S. Open in surprising funk
1:36
DeChambeau: ‘I was striping it’ in Round 1
14:56
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, late Round 1
