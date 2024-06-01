Watch Now
Highlights: U.S. Women's Open, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Lee ‘finding rhythm’ after impressive USWO Round 3
Andrea Lee recaps her third round of the U.S. Women's Open, citing her steady progression and comfortability on the golf course, and it has led to an impressive showing with the final round ahead.
Lee relying heavily on irons at U.S. Women’s Open
Live From the U.S. Women's Open analyzes Minjee Lee's chances of winning this year's tournament, which she co-leads after three rounds -- largely due to her solid iron play.
Meechai: Feel ‘pretty good’ after USWO Round 3
Live From reacts to Wichanee Meechai's Round 3 at the U.S. Women's Open, where she used creative shots to maintain her strong standing in the leaderboard ahead of Sunday's final round.
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
Relive some of the best shots from Round 3 of the U.S. Women's Open, which created a three-player tie for the lead heading into Sunday.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Should amateur golfers skip college to turn pro?
The Live From crew discuss the pros and cons of skipping college to turn professional, analyzing why it could benefit amateur golfers to spend time in college before becoming a professional athlete.
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Relive some of the best shots from Round 2 of the U.S. Women's Open, where Wichanee Meechai leads after Friday's play.
Korda misses the cut at U.S. Women’s Open
Nelly Korda speaks with the media after missing the cut in Round 2 at the U.S. Women's Open, where she "couldn't get anything going."
Expect hole No. 6 to cause ‘drama’ during USWO
Mel Reid brings us to hole No. 6 at Lancaster Country Club, where she expects plenty of "drama" to unfold during Rounds 3 and 4 at the U.S. Women's Open.