Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250
Michigan Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier wins, Sheldon Creed sets series record
LIV Golf: Greenbrier - Day 2
Jon Rahm takes 2-shot lead over Brooks Koepka, three others at LIV Greenbrier
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Three
Hideki Matsuyama eyes first playoff title after separating from field at FedEx St. Jude

Top Clips

nbc_indy_nxtgateway_240817.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT at WWT Raceway
nbc_golf_scottiesound_240817.jpg
Scheffler chasing Matsuyama at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_moto_250recap_240817.jpg
Deegan wraps up 250 MX title in Budds Creek Moto 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals

August 17, 2024 05:50 PM
Relive the best shots and highlights from the semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Up Next
nbc_golf_usamateurday4_240817.jpg
13:46
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amateurquarterfinals_240816.jpg
7:38
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usamrdof32_240815.jpg
9:41
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usamrdof64_240814.jpg
8:26
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Amateur, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jimgallagher_240813.jpg
8:14
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_240812.jpg
5:48
Malixi was ‘magical’ in U.S. Women’s Amateur win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_uswa_champrd_240811.jpg
3:48
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_uswa_semihlv2_240810.jpg
3:03
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_womensamateurehl_240809.jpg
5:06
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_uswomensameteurV2_240808.jpg
7:21
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round 2
Now Playing