Top News

Barracuda Championship - Round Two
Ian Gilligan wins marathon, all-Gator final at Western Amateur
Loretta Lynns 2024 Day 4 - Andrew Short rides - MX Sports.jpg
Veteran riders Andrew Short (40+) and Mike Brown (50+) earn Loretta Lynn’s titles
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship Hosted By Colin Montgomerie - Day Four
Colin Montgomerie contemplates ending year: ‘I’m not well’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd3_240803.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_utahchampionship_240803.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lgpaportlandclassicrd2_240802.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women's Open, Round 3

August 3, 2024 06:25 PM
Watch highlights from the third round of the 2024 U.S. Senior Women's Open at Fox Chapel Golf Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_womenssenioropenrd3_240803.jpg
5:05
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_junioramateurchip_240727.jpg
5:49
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_junioramateur_240726.jpg
7:14
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_usjr_240724.jpg
4:49
Brown ‘is going to be a star’ after historic week
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveceremony_240710.jpg
5:39
Bish, Popert win at U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptivefinalrdhl_240710.jpg
9:27
HLs: Popert, Bish impress at U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roseveldman_240709.jpg
3:56
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
Now Playing
popert.jpg
6:38
HLs: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open after Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whanintv_240709.jpg
7:24
Camaraderie on display at the U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenrd1hl_240708.jpg
4:57
Highlights: Popert leads U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing