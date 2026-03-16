March Madness Bracket Predictions: Nicole Auerbach’s picks for 2026 women’s NCAA Tournament

These UConn Huskies do not have a weakness.

I might talk myself into individual players and/or teams that could give them trouble, but I’m not going to pick any team in this field to upset the unbeaten Huskies. I penciled in this championship game matchup as soon as the teams were announced, and I do hope we get it. UConn and UCLA have been the two best teams in women’s college hoops by a good margin, and I’ll be shocked if the title game features anyone else.

I went back and forth over my final two Final Four participants. I didn’t want to go all chalk with all four No. 1 seeds — and South Carolina is a lot more human than it was a few years back — so I went with Iowa and Michigan, two teams that I have seen play extraordinarily well. I believe in their ceilings, although I acknowledge both have tough No. 3 seeds in their regions in addition to their respective No. 1 seeds.

I didn’t pick a ton of upsets, but I do think there are a number of intriguing potential second-round games even if the first round is chalky. We’ll potentially get Audi Crooks and Iowa State against Sarah Strong and UConn in the second round! Notre Dame-Ohio State is another enticing matchup as is Kentucky-West Virginia. Here’s hoping we get some thrillers along the way, even if the two best teams all year end up doing what we expect them to do ... in emphatic fashion!

Nicole Auerbach’s 2026 women’s NCAA Tournament bracket picks