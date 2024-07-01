Watch Now
Bland: U.S. Senior Open victory is 'very special'
Richard Bland discusses his emotions after defeating Hiroyuki Fujita in a sudden death playoff to win the 44th U.S. Senior Open, his second consecutive senior major victory.
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
Watch highlights from Richard Bland's dramatic victory over Hiroyuki Fujita at the U.S. Senior Open, where the 51-year-old won a four-hole playoff for back-to-back senior major victories.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Sunday Round 4
Relive the best shots from the fourth round of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open before play was suspended due to inclement weather at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from third-round action of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
HLs: Fujita atop leaderboard at U.S. Senior Open
Hiroyuki Fujita had a strong showing during Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open, shooting 4-under par to enter the weekend at 11-under overall.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
Watch the top moments and highlights from Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
Clarke’s passions: Fishing and golf
Darren Clarke joins Roger Maltbie to discuss his passions off the golf course and analyze some of the action of the second round of the U.S. Senior Open.
Clarke reminisces on The Open, Senior Open wins
Darren Clarke chats with Roger Maltbie about his second round at the 2024 U.S. Senior Open, reminisces his pair of victories at The Open and The Senior Open, and more.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Watch the top moments and highlights from Round 1 of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.