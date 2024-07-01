 Skip navigation
GOLF: JUN 30 LPGA Dow Championship
Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans
U.S. Open - Round One
World No. 8 Patrick Cantlay withdraws from John Deere Classic
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
2024 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview

nbc_golf_gt_pgatc_ussropenfinalrd_240701.jpg
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240701.jpg
Lunch Money: Rockies ML, Portugal over corners
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3_girmayintv_240701.jpg
Girmay overcome with emotion after Stage 3 victory

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
GOLF: JUN 30 LPGA Dow Championship
Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans
U.S. Open - Round One
World No. 8 Patrick Cantlay withdraws from John Deere Classic
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
2024 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview

nbc_golf_gt_pgatc_ussropenfinalrd_240701.jpg
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240701.jpg
Lunch Money: Rockies ML, Portugal over corners
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3_girmayintv_240701.jpg
Girmay overcome with emotion after Stage 3 victory

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bland: U.S. Senior Open victory is 'very special'

July 1, 2024 11:38 AM
Richard Bland discusses his emotions after defeating Hiroyuki Fujita in a sudden death playoff to win the 44th U.S. Senior Open, his second consecutive senior major victory.
nbc_golf_gt_pgatc_ussropenfinalrd_240701.jpg
6:34
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
Now Playing
nbc_golf_blandinterview_240701.jpg
2:54
Bland: U.S. Senior Open victory is ‘very special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ussenioropenrd4hl_240630.jpg
6:34
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Sunday Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ussenioropenrd3hl_240629.jpg
11:01
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fujitahl_240628.jpg
2:17
HLs: Fujita atop leaderboard at U.S. Senior Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ussenioropenrd2hl_240628.jpg
14:48
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkehappyhourpart2_240628.jpg
3:39
Clarke’s passions: Fishing and golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkehappyhourpart1_240628.jpg
7:28
Clarke reminisces on The Open, Senior Open wins
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgachamp_240627.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ernieelspresser_240625.jpg
2:42
Els says Newport is in ‘great shape’ ahead of USSO
Now Playing