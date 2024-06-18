Watch Now
Patrick: McIlroy should have spoken post U.S. Open
Dan Patrick reacts to Rory McIlroy's statement following his heartbreaking U.S. Open finish, saying the four-time major champion should have said "something" after the tournament.
Patrick: McIlroy should have spoken post U.S. Open
Dan Patrick reacts to Rory McIlroy's statement following his heartbreaking U.S. Open finish, saying the four-time major champion should have said "something" after the tournament.
HLs: DeChambeau takes home his 2nd U.S. Open title
Relive the best shots from Bryson DeChambeau as he scrambled his way to victory on Sunday, coming up clutch during the final round of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
How YT has changed DeChambeau’s perception
Garrett Clark and Tom "Bubbie" Broders from Good Good Golf joins Golf Today ahead of the Midwest Open to unpack Bryson DeChambeau's play in the 2024 U.S. Open.
Diaz: McIlroy lacked concentration in U.S. Open
Jaime Diaz joins the Golf Today set to share his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's "tragedy" in the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
DeChambeau joins TODAY after U.S. Open win
Bryson DeChambeau joins the TODAY Show fresh off his U.S. Open win in Pinehurst, North Carolina to discuss his 55-yard bunker shot and the inspiration his late father played in the major win.
McIlroy ‘needed’ to meet with the media
Regardless of the emotions he was dealing with in the moments following his U.S. Open loss, Dan Patrick thinks Rory McIlroy should have met with the media, especially as the "face of the PGA Tour."
DeChambeau deserves ‘credit’ for U.S. Open win
Dan Patrick discusses Bryson DeChambeau's path to a second U.S. Open win, how he fared against the field, and the difficult conditions at Pinehurst No. 2.
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 4
Check out the best shots from Pinehurst No. 2's par-3 15th hole from Round 4 of the 2024 U.S. Open.
DeChambeau crashes set, Wagner sticks bunker shot
Johnson Wagner had just bladed his bunker shot over the 18th green at Pinehurst No. 2 -- before U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau crashed the set, Wagner stuck his next attempt and the two celebrated accordingly.