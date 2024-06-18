 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama replaces Tyrrell Hatton on TGL’s Boston team
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Championship Game-Notre Dame vs Mississippi State
Mississippi State adds former Bulldogs star Victoria Vivians as assistant coach, scouting director
Tour de France
The Tour de France will start from Barcelona in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_horse_ra_425race_240618.jpg
Rosallion storms to St. James’s Palace Stakes win
nbc_horse_ra_345race_240618.jpg
Asfoora roars to King Charles III Stakes win
nbc_horse_ra_305race_240618.jpg
Rashabar wins thrilling Conventry Stakes

Patrick: McIlroy should have spoken post U.S. Open

June 18, 2024 11:00 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to Rory McIlroy's statement following his heartbreaking U.S. Open finish, saying the four-time major champion should have said "something" after the tournament.
nbc_dps_mcilroystatement_240618__655776.jpg
8:35
Patrick: McIlroy should have spoken post U.S. Open
nbc_golf_sales_penske_usopen_240617.jpg
1:46
HLs: DeChambeau takes home his 2nd U.S. Open title
nbc_golf_gt_goodgoodpromo_240617.jpg
7:01
How YT has changed DeChambeau’s perception
nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazhit_240617.jpg
9:36
Diaz: McIlroy lacked concentration in U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_brysontodayshow_240617.jpg
3:33
DeChambeau joins TODAY after U.S. Open win
nbc_dps_roryMcIIroy_240617.jpg
4:22
McIlroy ‘needed’ to meet with the media
nbc_dps_brysonusopen_240617.jpg
7:17
DeChambeau deserves ‘credit’ for U.S. Open win
nbc_golf_jeeptopshotsround4_240616.jpg
1:44
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 4
nbc_golf_wagner_240616.jpg
5:16
DeChambeau crashes set, Wagner sticks bunker shot
nbc_golf_brysononset_240616.jpg
13:07
DeChambeau breaks down ‘whirlwind’ Round 4 at USO
