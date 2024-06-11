 Skip navigation
Top News

MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence crests hill.JPG
5 Things to Watch for in High Point: It’s still Jett Lawrence’s title to lose
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to have knee surgery, placed on 10-day injured list
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round One
U.S. Open underscores disparate trajectories of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

Top Clips

nbc_golf_paynestewart_240611.jpg
How the 1999 U.S. Open helped shape golf’s future
nbc_golf_tigerspeech_240611.jpg
Tiger receives Bob Jones Award ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_kaymer_240611.jpg
Kaymer discusses return to U.S. Open at Pinehurst

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

U.S. Open course offers golfers various strategies

June 11, 2024 03:26 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner report on the U.S. Open setup of Pinehurst No. 2 and how golfers may attack the course.
nbc_golf_paynestewart_240611.jpg
4:58
How the 1999 U.S. Open helped shape golf’s future
nbc_golf_tigerspeech_240611.jpg
5:18
Tiger receives Bob Jones Award ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_kaymer_240611.jpg
6:20
Kaymer discusses return to U.S. Open at Pinehurst
nbc_golf_wagner_240611.jpg
10:02
Analyzing hole location on No. 5 at Pinehurst
nbc_golf_livefrom_rahmwithdraws_v2_240611.jpg
2:12
Rahm withdraws from the 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240611.jpg
15:21
Cantlay ‘checks a lot of boxes’ ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_livefrom_scheffler_240611.jpg
16:02
Scheffler excited for variety at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_livefrom_rexlavhit_240611.jpg
6:59
U.S. Open course offers golfers various strategies
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerbryson_240611.jpg
7:03
DeChambeau shows off ‘hybrid’ iron at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_livefrom_rorypresser_240611.jpg
13:17
McIlroy focusing on the greens prior to U.S. Open
