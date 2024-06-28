Watch Now
HLs: Fujita atop leaderboard at U.S. Senior Open
Hiroyuki Fujita had a strong showing during Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open, shooting 4-under par to enter the weekend at 11-under overall.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2
Watch the top moments and highlights from Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
Clarke’s passions: Fishing and golf
Darren Clarke joins Roger Maltbie to discuss his passions off the golf course and analyze some of the action of the second round of the U.S. Senior Open.
Clarke reminisces on The Open, Senior Open wins
Darren Clarke chats with Roger Maltbie about his second round at the 2024 U.S. Senior Open, reminisces his pair of victories at The Open and The Senior Open, and more.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Watch the top moments and highlights from Round 1 of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club, in Newport, Rhode Island.
Els says Newport is in ‘great shape’ ahead of USSO
Ernie Els discusses the layout of Newport Country Club — the site of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open — and explains why the course will provide a "different taste" for players in Rhode Island.
McIlroy faces mental battle after U.S. Open loss
The Golf Central crew discusses how Rory McIlroy can overcome heartbreak after a dramatic finish at the U.S. Open. The 35 year-old missed two par putts inside of four feet, losing out on his fifth major title.
Patrick: McIlroy should have spoken post U.S. Open
Dan Patrick reacts to Rory McIlroy's statement following his heartbreaking U.S. Open finish, saying the four-time major champion should have said "something" after the tournament.
HLs: DeChambeau takes home his 2nd U.S. Open title
Relive the best shots from Bryson DeChambeau as he scrambled his way to victory on Sunday, coming up clutch during the final round of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.