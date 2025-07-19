Deegan secures 'good points day' at Washougal

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dover Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch wins rain-shortened race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has fractured left rib, placed on 10-day injured list
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mets induct David Wright into team Hall of Fame, retire No. 5
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dover Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch wins rain-shortened race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has fractured left rib, placed on 10-day injured list
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mets induct David Wright into team Hall of Fame, retire No. 5
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Deegan secures 'good points day' at Washougal
July 19, 2025 07:56 PM
Haiden Deegan rebounded for second in Moto 2 at Washougal to secure "a good points day" on a weekend where both he and Jett Lawrence failed to win the overall.
Latest Clips
01:29
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8
57
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team
01:13
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal
01:51
Jett after loss: Washougal ‘just isn’t my track’
01:36
Sexton: ‘Feels really good’ to win Washougal
06:45
Journalism surges ahead to win Haskell Stakes
08:50
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship 2025, Finals
01:28
Scheffler increases lead at The Open Championship
12:05
HLs: McIlroy rides crowd to 66 on Open moving day
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
08:07
Scottie showing his course management is peerless
07:23
Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?
05:46
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
02:07
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 3
01:18
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
18:54
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 3
36:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 14
09:58
Evenepoel, Skjelmose abandon Tour de France
03:27
Inside Deegan: Family roots, fierce drive
02:19
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
01:22
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
01:21
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
01:37
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard
04:33
HLs: Bryson posts another strong Open round in 68
40
Fitzpatrick chips in again for the co-lead
02:28
Arensman: Tour de France stage win is unbelievable
12:42
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
07:37
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 3
14:31
HLs: U.S. women’s water polo dominates Japan
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue