 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Round Two
Hickok’s early look at Tiger’s course paying off at WWT
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
How to watch NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix; NBC broadcasters on keys to race
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Championship 4 photo with Dale Jr. fuels Justin Allgaier

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_kornackihit_231103.jpg
BC Juvenile “Big 4" trainers with Kornacki
nbc_ffhh_johnson_231103v3.jpg
Johnson paces Steelers against Titans on TNF
juvfillies2023.jpg
Just F Y I powers to BC Juvenile Fillies victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Round Two
Hickok’s early look at Tiger’s course paying off at WWT
AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
How to watch NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix; NBC broadcasters on keys to race
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Championship 4 photo with Dale Jr. fuels Justin Allgaier

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_kornackihit_231103.jpg
BC Juvenile “Big 4" trainers with Kornacki
nbc_ffhh_johnson_231103v3.jpg
Johnson paces Steelers against Titans on TNF
juvfillies2023.jpg
Just F Y I powers to BC Juvenile Fillies victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hard to Justify wins the BC Juvenile Fillies Turf

November 3, 2023 06:28 PM
Chad Brown continues his dominance in the Juvenile Fillies Turf with his trainee Hard to Justify holding off the field to win the race for the sixth time in his career.