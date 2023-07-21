Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 19

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Florio: ‘Anyone’ would be better than Dan Snyder
Will teams shy away from Cook?
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Florio: ‘Anyone’ would be better than Dan Snyder
Will teams shy away from Cook?
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 19
July 21, 2023 12:50 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 18 of the 2023 Tour de France, a 173-kilometer flat journey from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny.
Close Ad