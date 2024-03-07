 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Bulls v Utah Jazz
Basketball Pickups: Brice Sensabaugh steps up for depleted Jazz
nbc_wcbb_rutgersvminnhl_240306.jpg
Amaya Battle’s career-high 32 points sends Minnesota women past Rutgers 77-69 in Big Ten tourney
nadal
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells. It would have been his first tournament since January

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_rutgersvminnhl_240306.jpg
WBB Highlights: Minnesota hangs on to advance
nbc_wcbb_battleandplitzuweitintv_240306.jpg
Minnesota showed ‘resilience’ in win vs. Rutgers
nbc_wcbb_nwesternvpurduehl_240306.jpg
WBB Highlights: Purdue advances vs. Northwestern

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Battle electric against Rutgers

March 7, 2024 12:40 AM
Watch the biggest plays from Amaya Battle's career-high 32-point performance in Minnesota's big win over Rutgers in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament.