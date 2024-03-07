Highlights: Battle electric against Rutgers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Basketball Pickups: Brice Sensabaugh steps up for depleted Jazz
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Amaya Battle’s career-high 32 points sends Minnesota women past Rutgers 77-69 in Big Ten tourney
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells. It would have been his first tournament since January
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
WBB Highlights: Minnesota hangs on to advance
Minnesota showed ‘resilience’ in win vs. Rutgers
WBB Highlights: Purdue advances vs. Northwestern
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Basketball Pickups: Brice Sensabaugh steps up for depleted Jazz
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Amaya Battle’s career-high 32 points sends Minnesota women past Rutgers 77-69 in Big Ten tourney
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells. It would have been his first tournament since January
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
WBB Highlights: Minnesota hangs on to advance
Minnesota showed ‘resilience’ in win vs. Rutgers
WBB Highlights: Purdue advances vs. Northwestern
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Battle electric against Rutgers
March 7, 2024 12:40 AM
Watch the biggest plays from Amaya Battle's career-high 32-point performance in Minnesota's big win over Rutgers in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament.
Close Ad