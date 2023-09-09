 Skip navigation
Kyle Busch damaged car Kansas.jpg
Two Cup playoff drivers among those starting at rear at Kansas
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice 1
Pato O’Ward upbeat despite winless season amid ‘gnarly, savage’ competition in IndyCar
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 - Practice
Kansas Speedway starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole

nbc_nas_cupqualskansas_230909.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230909.jpg
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Kansas
nbc_cfb_pennstsingletontd3_230909.jpg
Singleton racks up third TD of game vs. Delaware

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kyle Busch damaged car Kansas.jpg
Two Cup playoff drivers among those starting at rear at Kansas
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice 1
Pato O’Ward upbeat despite winless season amid ‘gnarly, savage’ competition in IndyCar
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 - Practice
Kansas Speedway starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole

nbc_nas_cupqualskansas_230909.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230909.jpg
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Kansas
nbc_cfb_pennstsingletontd3_230909.jpg
Singleton racks up third TD of game vs. Delaware

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Italy power past Namibia at Rugby WC

September 9, 2023 10:12 AM
Check out the highlights as Italy takes on Namibia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.