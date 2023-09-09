Highlights: Italy power past Namibia at Rugby WC

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Two Cup playoff drivers among those starting at rear at Kansas
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Pato O’Ward upbeat despite winless season amid ‘gnarly, savage’ competition in IndyCar
Bruce Martin
,
Bruce Martin
,
Kansas Speedway starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Kansas
Singleton racks up third TD of game vs. Delaware
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Two Cup playoff drivers among those starting at rear at Kansas
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Pato O’Ward upbeat despite winless season amid ‘gnarly, savage’ competition in IndyCar
Bruce Martin
,
Bruce Martin
,
Kansas Speedway starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Kansas
Singleton racks up third TD of game vs. Delaware
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Italy power past Namibia at Rugby WC
September 9, 2023 10:12 AM
Check out the highlights as Italy takes on Namibia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Close Ad