Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/d9zegrbqsfv7vozph579
Ten NFL Draft prospects that Rivals underranked out of high school
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/r4hmkrq9q0ieenjnztsx
Gorney: UCLA will emerge from Nico Iamaleava drama as the big winner
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Talladega weekend
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/d9zegrbqsfv7vozph579
Ten NFL Draft prospects that Rivals underranked out of high school
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/r4hmkrq9q0ieenjnztsx
Gorney: UCLA will emerge from Nico Iamaleava drama as the big winner
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes

April 23, 2025 03:18 PM
Watch highlights from the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, where riders embarked on a 140.7km route from the Grand-Place in Huy to the Mur de Huy.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250423.jpg
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_postgame_artetaintv_250423.jpg
02:39
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
nbc_pl_postgame_trossardintv_250423.jpg
02:31
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
nbc_pl_postgame_matetaintv_250423.jpg
01:54
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250423.jpg
01:40
‘Careless’ mistakes cost Arsenal points
nbc_pl_arscrystalpalace_250423.jpg
11:58
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
nbc_pl_arscp_matetagoal_250423.jpg
01:45
Mateta’s chip makes it 2-2 for Palace v. Arsenal
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
nbc_roto_cmc_250423.jpg
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
kirk_mpx.jpg
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_250423.jpg
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
ReidonKorda.jpg
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
nbc_pl_arscp_trossardgoal_250423.jpg
01:13
Trossard buries Arsenal’s second goal v. Palace
nbc_pl_arscp_ezegoal_250423.jpg
01:06
Eze’s belter brings Palace level with Arsenal
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
nbc_pl_arscp_kiwiorgoal_250423_copy.jpg
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_dlb_greenint_250423.jpg
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250423.jpg
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
cycling_for_mpx.jpg
35:40
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne
nbc_csu_sanders_250423.jpg
06:55
What betting markets suggest about Sanders
jeanty_csu_mpx.jpg
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_csu_UNC_250423.jpg
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
nbc_roto_bubic_250423.jpg
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season