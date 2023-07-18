Watch Now
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 16 finish
Watch the final moments of Stage 16 during the 2023 Tour de France that highlights the winning rider’s time-trial finish.
Watch the final moments of Stage 16 during the 2023 Tour de France that highlights the winning rider’s time-trial finish.
Why do we feel bad for NFL running backs?
Dan Patrick discusses the recent NFL news of Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard not getting long-term deals with their respective teams and speculates as to why running backs have lost value over the years.
Hubbard: Devaluation of RB position ‘unfair’
Reeta Hubbard joins Michael to discuss the devaluation of the running back position amid an unfavorable market for names such as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, J.K. Dobbins and Dalvin Cook.
Will Lamar Jackson rein in rushing attempts?
The Rotoworld Football Show talk about whether Lamar Jackson will have fewer rushing attempts after dealing with injuries that have impacted his availability.
Will Hopkins move the needle for the Titans?
Mike Jones and Tashan Reed of The Athletic join Michael to discuss DeAndre Hopkins' move to the Titans and what it means for both sides.
Are long-term NFL RB deals a thing of the past?
With Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley not signing extensions before Monday's deadline for franchise-tagged players, Mike Jones and Tashan Reed of The Athletic join Michael to discuss the long-term NFL running back market.
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 5 Carroll
Mike Florio continues to count down the top 10 NFL coaches and explains why he ranks the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll at No. 5.
Evaluating risk vs. reward of franchise tags
Mike Florio discusses the benefits and negatives of franchise tags after Evan Engram signed his extension and with players like Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs still tagged.
Florio’s biggest takeaways from ‘QB’ series
Mike Florio analyzes elements of Netflix's "Quarterback," including Tom Brady's work ethic, Kirk Cousins' weekly schedule and quarterbacks he'd like to see featured next season.