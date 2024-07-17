 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League
Jarren Duran’s 2-run HR gives AL a 5-3 win over NL in All-Star Game started by rookie pitcher Skenes
Bristol tire test 2024.jpeg
NASCAR Cup drivers discuss tire test at Bristol
Colt Nichols - Suzuki Motorsports.jpg
Colt Nichols joins H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki
Top Clips

nbc_nas_pod_indydifficulty_240716.jpeg
IMS demands technical soundness and respect
nbc_nas_pod_importanceindy_240716.jpeg
The Brickyard 400 success could mean a title run
nbc_nas_pod_playoffdiscuss_240716.jpeg
Wallace has a ‘real shot’ to win spot in Playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: USWNT vs. Costa Rica (En Español)

July 16, 2024 10:07 PM
The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team could not capitalize on its chances, battling Costa Rica to a 0-0 in its final friendly match before the Paris Olympics.