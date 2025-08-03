Highlights: 2025 Mustang Challenge at Road America

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Top of the Morning: Red Sox beat sloppy Astros 6-1 behind Lucas Giolito’s stellar start
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Miyu Yamashita wins AIG Women’s Open; Charley Hull charges, stumbles late
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Play ball, take 2: The MLB Speedway Classic resumes at Bristol after rain suspension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day
Horschel’s 6-year-old son working Noble on course
Guzan: PL growing ‘by leaps and bounds’ in U.S.
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Top of the Morning: Red Sox beat sloppy Astros 6-1 behind Lucas Giolito’s stellar start
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Miyu Yamashita wins AIG Women’s Open; Charley Hull charges, stumbles late
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Play ball, take 2: The MLB Speedway Classic resumes at Bristol after rain suspension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day
Horschel’s 6-year-old son working Noble on course
Guzan: PL growing ‘by leaps and bounds’ in U.S.
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Mustang Challenge at Road America
August 3, 2025 11:25 AM
Relive the action from Round 3 of the Ford Mustang Challenge at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Latest Clips
02:23
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day
02:58
Horschel’s 6-year-old son working Noble on course
01:26
Guzan: PL growing ‘by leaps and bounds’ in U.S.
01:59
Adams feels ‘at home’ with Bournemouth
02:34
Iraola fine-tuning Bournemouth’s lineup decisions
02:22
Collison: Potts ‘very much a West Ham midfielder’
02:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
04:03
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
05:29
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley
10:40
US sets new world record in women’s 4x100m medley
10:54
Neutral Athletes golden in men’s 4x100m medley
10:27
McIntosh backs up 200m IM title with 400m IM gold
09:52
Marchand goes golden again in men’s 400m medley
10:09
Jaouadi outlasts Schwarz, Finke in 1500m freestyle
07:38
King waves goodbye to competition; Meilutyte wins
05:49
Harris hangs on for 50m freestyle title at worlds
05:59
Kolesnikov claims 50m backstroke title at worlds
29:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8
13:10
Qualifying highlights: Motul SportsCar Grand Prix
09:19
Highlights: Utah Championship, Third Round
01:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
08:43
Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes
06:47
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, VIRginia, Race 1
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW
05:35
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
11:05
Halladay-Lowry legs out 3000m steeplechase win
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
09:35
Rooks rockets to men’s 3000m steeplechase victory
02:25
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
06:38
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue