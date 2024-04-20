 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks
FAU hires Isaiah Austin, whose NBA playing plans were derailed, as an assistant coach
2023 Final X Wrestling
Jordan Burroughs’ Olympic Wrestling Trials run ends; championship finals set
oly_wrmg97_jdencoxlastmatchV2_240419.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Results

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240419.jpg
Derani shows ‘the dynamo is back’
nbc_golf_gc_champandcelebs_240419.jpg
Bjørn, Fish lead at Invited Celebrity Classic
nbc_imsa_longbeachquals_240419.jpg
Highlights: IMSA GP of Long Beach qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks
FAU hires Isaiah Austin, whose NBA playing plans were derailed, as an assistant coach
2023 Final X Wrestling
Jordan Burroughs’ Olympic Wrestling Trials run ends; championship finals set
oly_wrmg97_jdencoxlastmatchV2_240419.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Results

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240419.jpg
Derani shows ‘the dynamo is back’
nbc_golf_gc_champandcelebs_240419.jpg
Bjørn, Fish lead at Invited Celebrity Classic
nbc_imsa_longbeachquals_240419.jpg
Highlights: IMSA GP of Long Beach qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Burroughs loses to Nolf in challenge final

April 19, 2024 09:53 PM
Jordan Burroughs gets shut out in a 3-0 loss to Jason Nolf in the 74kg challenge final at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials at Penn State University.