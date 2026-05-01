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Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal headlines a gaggle of elite options as we steamroll into May
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Elaine Thompson-Herah rebuilds after 2 years away from sprint competition

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Kornacki examines Into Mischief’s stud career
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Kentucky Derby closer success with Kornacki
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Glatt brings heavy heart into Kentucky Derby debut

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Top News

Tarik Skubal
Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal headlines a gaggle of elite options as we steamroll into May
Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 1
Elaine Thompson-Herah
Elaine Thompson-Herah rebuilds after 2 years away from sprint competition

Top Clips

nbc_horse_kornackihit2_260501.jpg
Kornacki examines Into Mischief’s stud career
nbc_horse_kornackihit_260501.jpg
Kentucky Derby closer success with Kornacki
nbc_horse_sohappy_260501.jpg
Glatt brings heavy heart into Kentucky Derby debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
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Watch Now

Kathynmarissa goes from last to first in Modesty

May 1, 2026 06:18 PM
Chad Brown’s trainee Kathynmarissa came out of the gate behind the pack, but powered down the final stretch to outlast stablemate and favorite Gezora in the Modesty Stakes.

Latest Clips

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01:42
Kornacki examines Into Mischief’s stud career
nbc_horse_kornackihit_260501.jpg
02:00
Kentucky Derby closer success with Kornacki
nbc_horse_sohappy_260501.jpg
05:00
Glatt brings heavy heart into Kentucky Derby debut
nbc_horse_alyshebav2_260501.jpg
12:11
Corporate Power hangs on to win Alysheba Stakes
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02:20
On Time Girl motors to win the Eight Belles Stakes
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Will Renegade get Repole in Derby Winner’s Circle?
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51
Tchaouna pulls one back for Burnley against Leeds
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01:07
Stach drills Leeds 1-0 ahead of Burnley
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01:43
Calvert-Lewin notches Leeds’ third against Burnley
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01:39
Okafor smashes Leeds 2-0 in front of Burnley
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13:08
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Burnley Matchweek 35
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03:03
PL Update: Leeds go nine clear of relegation zone
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Can Oilers, McDavid move forward after Ducks loss?
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Rookie RB Johnson could be backup for KC instantly
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Is the writing on the wall for Colts’ Richardson?
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McDaniels headlined Minnesota’s series win
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KAT was key in Knicks’ series win over Hawks
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LAL needs Reaves at his best to avoid Game 6 loss
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Nuggets losing to Timberwolves was ‘embarrassing’
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Rivers: Magic ‘are a better team’ than Pistons
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Rutschman putting up ‘star caliber’ statistics
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04:39
Explaining why Kerr didn’t ‘hinder’ Green
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Hawks-Knicks Game 6 was ‘one for the ages’
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Kurtz’s walk numbers show ‘discipline’ at plate
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How does Woodruff’s velocity dip impact Brewers?
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Spurs-Wolves ‘one of the toughest series to bet’
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Can 76ers keep Game 7 vs. Celtics close?
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2026 Kentucky Derby Pick 5 best bet
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Lean on under for Pistons vs. Magic Game 6
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01:28
Don’t hit ‘panic button’ with Red Sox yet