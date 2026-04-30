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Jannik Sinner reaches Madrid Open final by beating Arthur Fils for 350th career victory
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Caitlin Clark scores 21 points, gives the Fever a brief scare in her 1st home game in 9 months
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch 2026 SuperMotocross Round 16, Denver: start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
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,
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Don’t hit ‘panic button’ with Red Sox yet
Oaks-Derby Double could be Brown, Mott combo
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
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Kentucky Derby 2026 preview: Litmus Test
April 30, 2026 06:47 PM
Litmus Test, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Martin Garcia, has a few questions heading to Churchill Downs and Drew DInsick doesn't think those will be answered at the Kentucky Derby.
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