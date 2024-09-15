 Skip navigation
Top News

Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard delivers Rory McIlroy more heartbreak, wins Irish Open
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Men Free Skating
Ilia Malinin (with back flip), Amber Glenn open figure skating season with statement wins
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
Charley Hull crushes Nelly Korda, 6 and 4, to earn first point in singles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_solheim_lewisint_240915.jpg
Lewis was ‘hoping and praying’ for Solheim Cup win
nbc_indy_nxt_nashville_240915.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Music City Grand Prix
nbc_pl_angeintvreaction_240915.jpg
Postecoglou: ‘I always win things’ in second year

Watch Now

Vu clinches Solheim Cup for U.S.

September 15, 2024 02:34 PM
Lilia Vu secures the half-point necessary to give the United States its first Solheim Cup victory since 2017.