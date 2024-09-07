 Skip navigation
Georgia Tech v Syracuse
Kyle McCord passes for 4 TDs as Syracuse knocks off newly ranked No. 23 Georgia Tech 31-28
Texas v Michigan
Quinn Ewers throws for 3 touchdowns as No. 3 Texas pounds No. 10 Michigan 31-12
Bowling Green v Penn State
Drew Allar throws for 2 TDs, runs for another as No. 8 Penn State holds off Bowling Green 34-27

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mayercrash_240907.jpg
Mayer’s car catches fire after contact at Atlanta
nbc_cfb_ndniu_browntd_240907.jpg
Brown gashes Notre Dame for 83 yards, tying score
nbc_cfb_uriminnhl_240907.jpg
Highlights: MINN pounds URI in bounce-back win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Georgia Tech v Syracuse
Kyle McCord passes for 4 TDs as Syracuse knocks off newly ranked No. 23 Georgia Tech 31-28
Texas v Michigan
Quinn Ewers throws for 3 touchdowns as No. 3 Texas pounds No. 10 Michigan 31-12
Bowling Green v Penn State
Drew Allar throws for 2 TDs, runs for another as No. 8 Penn State holds off Bowling Green 34-27

nbc_nas_mayercrash_240907.jpg
Mayer’s car catches fire after contact at Atlanta
nbc_cfb_ndniu_browntd_240907.jpg
Brown gashes Notre Dame for 83 yards, tying score
nbc_cfb_uriminnhl_240907.jpg
Highlights: MINN pounds URI in bounce-back win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Can Freeman, ND follow through on expectations?

September 7, 2024 03:25 PM
Notre Dame got off to a good start by beating Texas A&M on the road. Now, the Irish have to remain disciplined as they search for a College Football Playoff berth.