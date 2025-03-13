 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 13 PGA The Players Championship
Camilo Villegas among trio of co-leaders with Rory McIlroy one back at The Players
NCAA Basketball: Final Four Championship Game-Michigan vs Villanova
2025 March Madness NCAA men’s tournament sites
GOLF: MAR 13 PGA The Players Championship
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Day 1 at The Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodrory_230313.jpg
Rory ‘smoke and mirrors’ in The Players Round 1?
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250313.jpg
Wagner tries hero shot from Scheffler’s spot on 10
nbc_golf_gloverhiglights_250313.jpg
Glover ‘didn’t blink’ in 6-under 66 Players Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 13 PGA The Players Championship
Camilo Villegas among trio of co-leaders with Rory McIlroy one back at The Players
NCAA Basketball: Final Four Championship Game-Michigan vs Villanova
2025 March Madness NCAA men’s tournament sites
GOLF: MAR 13 PGA The Players Championship
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Day 1 at The Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodrory_230313.jpg
Rory ‘smoke and mirrors’ in The Players Round 1?
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250313.jpg
Wagner tries hero shot from Scheffler’s spot on 10
nbc_golf_gloverhiglights_250313.jpg
Glover ‘didn’t blink’ in 6-under 66 Players Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: George Washington outlasts Fordham

March 13, 2025 07:31 PM
Despite 35 points from Jackie Johnson III, Fordham was unable to overcome George Washington in the second round of the A-10 Men’s Basketball Championship.