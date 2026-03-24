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McCollum talks 'surreal' Iowa winner vs. Florida

March 24, 2026 01:22 PM
Iowa head coach Ben McCollum chats with John Fanta about his team's run in the NCAA Tournament, the next matchup against Nebraska and the music he listens to while breaking down film.

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