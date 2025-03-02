 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_marquettegeorgetown_250301.jpg
Joplin scores 17, No. 21 Marquette beats Georgetown 76-61
Pete Rose
Report: Manfred considering petition to have Rose posthumously removed from ineligible list
Purdue v Indiana
Reneau scores 22 in Indiana’s 78-62 win over Washington

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_bigeast_250301.jpg
St. John’s ends magical year with Big East title
250_daytona.jpg
Hampshire delivers, Kitchen falls hard at Daytona
nbc_cbb_jonescomp_250301.jpg
Highlights: Jones drops 13-13 line on Georgetown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_marquettegeorgetown_250301.jpg
Joplin scores 17, No. 21 Marquette beats Georgetown 76-61
Pete Rose
Report: Manfred considering petition to have Rose posthumously removed from ineligible list
Purdue v Indiana
Reneau scores 22 in Indiana’s 78-62 win over Washington

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_bigeast_250301.jpg
St. John’s ends magical year with Big East title
250_daytona.jpg
Hampshire delivers, Kitchen falls hard at Daytona
nbc_cbb_jonescomp_250301.jpg
Highlights: Jones drops 13-13 line on Georgetown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Marquette dispatches Georgetown

March 1, 2025 10:14 PM
Marquette took a second-half run from Georgetown in stride and extended the lead back out to leave Washington D.C. with the victory.