Highlights: Iowa deals blow to Ohio State’s resume

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brooks scores 25 as Butler knocks off Providence 75-69 in Big East Conference Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Interim coach Sanchez out at Virginia after loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Martinelli scores 28 and Northwestern beats Minnesota 72-64 to begin the Big Ten tourney
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Top Clips
Sutton wants The Players to be a major tournament
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Georgetown
Holtmann: DePaul won’t ever give in to adversity
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brooks scores 25 as Butler knocks off Providence 75-69 in Big East Conference Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Interim coach Sanchez out at Virginia after loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Martinelli scores 28 and Northwestern beats Minnesota 72-64 to begin the Big Ten tourney
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Top Clips
Sutton wants The Players to be a major tournament
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Georgetown
Holtmann: DePaul won’t ever give in to adversity
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Iowa deals blow to Ohio State’s resume
March 12, 2025 08:26 PM
With the Buckeyes clinging to the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Hawkeyes played like a team with nothing to lose and knocked Ohio State out in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue