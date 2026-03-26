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Can Alabama keep it close against Michigan?

March 26, 2026 11:42 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell preview Friday's Sweet 16 matchup between Alabama and Michigan, where the Crimson Tide will look to keep up their success from downtown against the Wolverines.

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