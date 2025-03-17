Duke has 'clear run' coming out of East Region

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun, The Players Championship playoff
Rory McIlroy, who knows well the pain of J.J. Spaun’s defeat, relishes victory again at The Players
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Hanshin Tigers
Dodgers vs. Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats
UCLA v USC
2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Full schedule, scores, automatic bids, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_horse_vaderbyrecap_250317.jpg
American Promise an ‘eye opener’ at Virginia Derby
nbc_csu_mccord_v2_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 4 Kyle McCord
nbc_csu_camward_v3_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 1 Cam Ward

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun, The Players Championship playoff
Rory McIlroy, who knows well the pain of J.J. Spaun’s defeat, relishes victory again at The Players
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Hanshin Tigers
Dodgers vs. Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats
UCLA v USC
2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Full schedule, scores, automatic bids, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_horse_vaderbyrecap_250317.jpg
American Promise an ‘eye opener’ at Virginia Derby
nbc_csu_mccord_v2_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 4 Kyle McCord
nbc_csu_camward_v3_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 1 Cam Ward

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Duke has 'clear run' coming out of East Region

March 17, 2025 12:53 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview the NCAA Tournament's East Region, discussing why Duke has a clear path to the Final Four over Alabama and Arizona.